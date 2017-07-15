Reds late-inning comeback falls short, lose to Washington 10-7

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game

Billy Hamilton hasn’t been hitting much lately, so I think it’s important that we point out that he had a solid night at the plate tonight. He went 3-for-5 in this one, and stole his 39th base of the year.

Honorable Mentions are due to: Luis Castillo, who had a quality start with 6 strikeouts but ran into a buzzsaw on the other side of the field. Also, Scooter Gennett, who keeps on hitting home runs despite all odds, and Stuart Tuner and Patrick Kivlehan, who both came in after the game seemed out of reach and scored two runs apiece to contribute to the late rally.

Key Plays

After 3 hitless innings from Luis Castillo, the Nats struck first in the 4th. After a RBI double by Daniel Murphy, Anthony Rendon knocked his 17th homer of the season to give the Nats a 3-0 lead.

Michael Lorenzen took over in the 7th inning, and immediately got into trouble. Former Reds spring training invitee Ryan Raburn hit his 2nd homer of the season against his former team, and after Brian Goodwin and Stephen Drew reached base, Bryce Harper singled to drive the 5th run in. After a Zimmerman walk to load the bases, Lorenzen gave up a single to Daniel Murphy to drive in another. Blake Wood came in with the bases still loaded and promptly gave up a grand salami.

The Reds finally found the board in the 8th, as Austin Adams came in to make his big league debut for the Nats. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Scooter Gennett walked to get the Reds on the board, and Eugenio Suarez singled for another run. Oliver Perez came into the game and shut the Reds down. 10-2.

The Reds rallied again in the 9th, as Billy Hamilton led off with a single, and Patrick Kivlehan doubled to drive Billy in from 1st. After Stuart Turner and Adam Duvall singled, Kivlehan scored. Scooter Gennett then hit a 3-run bomb, his 16th of the season, and cut the Nats’ lead to 3. The Nats then went to their closer, Matt Grace, who promptly got three outs with no problem. Nats win 10-7.

Tony Graphanino

Other Notes