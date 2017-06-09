Reds at Dodgers, Game 1: Preview and Prediction Thread

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

10:10 PM ET

Amir Garrett vs. Rich Hill

The Reds embark on a west coast road trip tonight, as they take on the Dodgers in LA. It’s a long-standing, storied rivalry, but it’s fizzled in recent years. These are two very different teams.

The Reds have Amir Garrett going tonight, who’s a microcosm of their recent player pool. He’s shown his clear talent this year, but he’s going through a rough patch right now, and could use a solid 6 innings or so to right the ship.

Rich Hill, on the other hand, kind of personifies the Dodgers of recent years. He had success elsewhere, and the Dodgers brought him in last year to help them in their playoff run. He signed a free agent deal, and is making more money this year than the entire (current) Reds rotation combined. After missing a month from an injury, Hill has made 4 starts, going a maximum of 5 innings in those starts. He’s the best chance the Reds have to get to a bullpen early, and could really put an exclamation point on the rest of this series.

Go Reds!