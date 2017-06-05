The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game

On a night where the Cincinnati Reds were tasked with tackling St. Louis Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez, finally, finally getting a good start from a starting pitcher was of the utmost importance. Fortunately for the Reds, Asher Wojciechowski was up to the task of going toe to toe with one of the game’s best.

Asher fired 6 innings of 2 ER ball, the kind of start that has fallen completely by the wayside for Cincinnati starters over the last month-plus, and continues to flash the kind of talent that made the now 28 year old a 1st round draftee in the first place. He’s been a journeyman to date, but if fellow rotation mates Tim Adleman and Bronson Arroyo can occupy rotation spots given their travails to date, who’s to say that Wojciechowski can’t stick around and perform well from here on out, too?

Heck, he’s got a half-bit in common with Dan Straily, now that I think about it.

Honorable Mentions are due to: Adam Duvall, who singled and threw out two runners in key moments on the bases from LF; Eugenio Suarez, who bonked a game-tying 2-run double; Scooter Gennett, who bonked a game-leading 2-run double; Billy Hamilton, who singled and walked; Zack Cozart, who had 2 more hits and scored a run; and the combination of Lisalverto Bonilla, Michael Lorenzen, and Raisel Iglesias, who fired dominant zeroes from the bullpen.

Key Plays

Wojciechowski cruised through the first 4 innings on Monday night, albeit with the help of a few well-timed double plays. St. Louis finally got to him in the Top of the 5th, however, as both Yadier Molina and Tommy Pham doubled to begin the inning, the latter scoring the former. Pham later scored from 3B on a squeeze bunt by pitcher Carlos Martinez , which left the Cardinals pitcher on 1B with Paul DeJong - who had singled - on 2B. DeJong then attempted to score on a Dexter Fowler single into left-center, but Duvall made a perfect throw home to nail him at the plate. Still, the Reds trailed, 2-0.

Tony Graphanino

Other Notes