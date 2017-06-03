Despite opportunities, Reds can’t walk off Braves for second straight night, lose 5-6

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game

So, the story of the game is probably the injuries to both Billy Hamilton and Scott Schebler. They both left the game with left shoulder strains, but while it was immediately apparent what happened to Schebler, Hamilton’s injury is a bit of a mystery.

It’s going to hurt this offense in a big way if either or both of those guys have to miss significant time.

The star of the game is Matt Adams, with 2 HR and 5 RBI, including the game winner. But, I hate Fat Adams and his formerly fat, formerly Cardinal ways, so nope.

Fortunately for the Reds, Joey Votto still exists. Votto had it all on display today. He had two hits and 2 RBIs that tied the game for the Reds in the 6th. He walked to lead off the bottom of the 9th and advanced to second on a ball that just got away from Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki to move into scoring position. Nothing could be done with it, but it’s just Joey Votto showing off that baseball intelligence that’s just better than nearly every player in the game.

And yes, I’m going to pretend that AB in the 10th doesn’t exist.

Picking his pitches. Choking up. Battling pitches off. He’s appeared to be on a completely different level than everyone he’s matched up against this season. And it’s a damn treat to see.

Honorable mention to Adam Duvall, for his 3 walk, 1 hit performance (the first time he’s walked thrice in a game in his career), Zack Cozart had 2 walks and an RBI, Jose Peraza got his second dinger of the year and scored 2 runs, and Devin Mesoraco got 2 hits and 2 walks while scoring a run. The whole lot of the Reds bullpen was locked in, aside from the run given up by Blake Wood. That was a big run, however.

Key Plays

All was quiet through the first 3 full frames, but Jose Peraza changed all that in the bottom of 4th inning, mashing a tater to left center field. Devin Mesoraco managed a double after, but the Reds could add no more in the 4th. Reds score first, 1-0.

About that. After Ender Inciarte grounded out, Brandon Phillips reached on a error and then Nick Markakis drew a walk. Matt Kemp singled to load the bases, but then Matt Adams cleared them all when he deposited a Scott Feldman meatball beyond the fence in center. Adonis Garcia doubled to end Feldman’s day, but Austin Brice promptly plunked Kurt Suzuki. Dansby Swanson singled to center to score Garcia , and then advanced to second on the throw to third, which Suarez missed the tag on Suzuki. Brice got Dickey and Inciarte thereafter, but the damage was done. Braves, 5-1.

Matt Adams did it again, blasting a dinger to the seats in left field in the top of the 12th.

That was that. No walk off tonight. Reds lose, 5-6.

