Reds jump on Nats early, go to sleep late to lose 6-5 in extras

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game

Devin Mesoraco is so much fun to watch when he’s right. It seems like when I draw this spot I always give the trophy to him. And that might be true. But Mesoraco got on five straight times in this game. Which is awesome in its own right. But the first two times were RBIs with two outs. And then he got hit by pitch twice. And then he walked.

I’ve already talked about how cool it was just to have him back in the lineup. But it seems like, start after start, he’s not just back, but back to his best case scenario outcome. That’s something, considering his path.

Also, I’m going to give a shout out to Brian Goodwin of the Nationals. I really didn’t know who he was until tonight, but he knocked two dingers tonight and kept the line moving to get Bryce Harper up in the bottom of the 10th. That’s definitely not nothing.

Honorable mention to Adam Duvall with two hits and a run scored, Scooter Gennett with a homer and a double, Luis Castillo for a perfectly fine debut despite walking more than he’s normally accustomed to, and Tony Cingrani for being the only reliable arm out of the pen.

Key Plays

Scooter Gennett wasted no time getting the Reds on the board in this one, when a mashed a one out tater to the seats in left center field in the top of the 1st. Joey Votto then hit a two strike grounder through the middle of the infield for a single, before Adam Duvall hit a fly ball to the gap in left center that couldn’t be tracked down by Bryce Harper. Eugenio Suarez walked to load the bases before Scott Schebler hit a deep sac fly that scored Votto. Devin Mesoraco kept the line moving with a line drive single to short left that scored Duvall. You got all that? Take a breath. Have a drink, because it’s not over. Jose Peraza smacked a liner right back up the middle to score Suarez. Luis Castillo , making his major league debut as a starting pitcher, actually took his first PA before throwing his first pitch. He grounded out to end the inning. Reds up quickly, 4-0.

