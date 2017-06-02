Devin Mesoraco crushes walk-off homer to lead Reds to comeback win over Braves

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game

The Cincinnati Reds managed just a handful of hits on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, thanks largely to Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz throwing some filthy, filthy stuff. One of those hits, however, came in the form of Devin Mesoraco cracking a walk-off homer, one that came in the 10th inning after the Reds had rallied to tie the game in the 9th inning in the first place.

For a guy that went some two calendar years without hitting a homer at all while battling through debilitating injury after debilitating injury, it was the kind of dinger that made anyone who’s ever watched baseball smile.

Congrats, Devin, and here’s to more of that from here on out.

Honorable Mentions are due to: Bronson Arroyo, who fired 6 innings of 2 ER ball (and added a single to boot); Austin Brice, Wandy Peralta, Blake Wood, and Drew Storen, and Raisel Iglesias, who combined to toss 4 innings of scoreless ball from the bullpen; Adam Duvall, who doubled; Eugenio Suarez, who doubled in a run and later scored; and Zack Cozart, whose 8th inning single extended his on-base streak to 24 games.

Key Plays

A leadoff single by Adonis Garcia in the Top of the 3rd led to Atlanta’s first run of the game, as he moved up a base on a single by Dansby Swanson , took another base on a sac bunt by pitcher Mike Foltynewicz, and scored on a sac-fly by Ender Inciarte. Reds trailed, 1-0.

The Reds began to rally in the Bottom of the 9th, however, as both Duvall and Suarez doubled off Braves closer Jim Johnson with no-out, the latter of which scored the former to inch the Reds within a run. Suarez moved up to 3B on a productive grounder by Jose Peraza , and he then scored when Johnson scooched a wild pitch off the plate that went to the wall and allowed him to score. Game tied, 2-2.

Tony Graphanino

Other Notes