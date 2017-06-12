2017 MLB Draft: Reds select prep SS Jeter Downs with number 32 overall pick

With the 32nd overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, the Reds finally got their Jeter; SS Jeter Downs is now a Cincinnati Red.

Hailing from Monsignor Pace HS (Miami-Dade, FL), Mr. Downs fits the bill of prospects that the Reds have been targeting in both trades and internationally signings; rangy, athletic middle infielder whose bat might need a little time to develop.

Jeter is listed a 6’, 180 lbs and hits from the right side of the plate. He’s already graded as above average in arm, range, and instincts at the position. He’s been more of a line drive hitter, but has shown power and, thus, has risen in draft prospect rankings.

Jeter Downs was listed as Baseball America’s #53 overall draft prospect. MLB Pipeline has him listed a #37 overall.