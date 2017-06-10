Garrett exits early, Reds’ offense stifled in 7-2 loss to Dodgers

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game

There wasn’t a ton to write home about tonight for the Reds. They collected 4 hits as a team and the pitching was doomed from the start with the injury to Amir Garrett. Jose Peraza returned to Los Angeles for the first time to face his former team and had 3 of the team’s 4 hits and drove in a run early in the game to initially keep the Reds close. Have a trophy, Jose, and keep showing those improvements at the plate.

Honorable mentions are du to: Joey Votto for smacking his 17th home run of the season and Blake Wood for striking out 2 in 2.2 shutout innings from the bullpen.

Key Plays

The first inning for Amir Garrett took on the same form as his last start, as he led off the inning by giving up a walk to Chris Taylor . After Corey Seager flew out to the warning track, Justin Turner mashed a 2-run dinger to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

took on the same form as his last start, as he led off the inning by giving up a walk to . After flew out to the warning track, mashed a 2-run dinger to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead. The Reds were able to get one back in the top of the 2nd. Eugenio Suarez led off with a walk and then narrowly avoided getting doubled up on a Scott Schebler line-out. After Patrick Kivlehan reached on a swinging bunt, Jose Peraza would shoot a grounder through the left side of the infield to score Suarez. Dodgers led, 2-0.

led off with a walk and then narrowly avoided getting doubled up on a line-out. After Patrick Kivlehan reached on a swinging bunt, Jose Peraza would shoot a grounder through the left side of the infield to score Suarez. Dodgers led, 2-0. Things started even worse for Garrett in the bottom of the second. Austin Barnes took a pitch and lined it straight back at Garrett, who in an effort to either catch the ball or protect himself (or both) he took the line drive straight off the palm of his left hand. He was unable to continue and Jake Buchanan was brought in to relieve him and got out of the inning unscathed.

took a pitch and lined it straight back at Garrett, who in an effort to either catch the ball or protect himself (or both) he took the line drive straight off the palm of his left hand. He was unable to continue and was brought in to relieve him and got out of the inning unscathed. The Dodgers increased their lead in the bottom of the 3rd. Chris Taylor led off the inning with a single to center and then was out at 2nd on a fielder’s choice groundout by Corey Seager. After a Justin Turner fly-out, Franklin Gutierrez would beat the shift with a ground ball to right field to put guys on first and second. A Logan Forsythe walk would load the bases, and then Austin Barnes would hit a chopper that Buchanan would field and then promptly throw into right field to allow Seager and Gutierrez to score. Dodgers led, 4-1.

would beat the shift with a ground ball to right field to put guys on first and second. A walk would load the bases, and then would hit a chopper that Buchanan would field and then promptly throw into right field to allow Seager and Gutierrez to score. Dodgers led, 4-1. The lead continued to increase for the Dodgers in the bottom of the 4th. Chris Taylor hit a 1-out double to left and then Corey Seager followed him up with a walk. Justin Turner was then hit by a pitch to load the bases. That brought up Franklin Gutierrez, who hit a grounder to left to bring in 2 runs and end Buchanan’s night. Blake Wood would come in to induce a double-play ball to put out the fire. Dodgers led, 6-1.

The Dodgers increased their lead to 7-1 in the bottom of the 8th with a solo home run by Kike Hernandez off of Tony Cingrani .

off of . Joey Votto added a solo home run for the Reds in the top of the 9th with a solo dinger to left center to cut the lead to 7-2, but that is all the Reds could muster in the 9th inning.

