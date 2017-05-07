Reds vs. Giants, Game 3: Preview/Predictions Thread

Reds vs. Giants

4:10 PM EDT

Scott Feldman vs. Johnny Cueto

The Reds go for the sweep today. The pitching matchup should be a little tougher, though, as the Giants have Johnny Cueto on the mound. The Giants have lost only one of Cueto’s starts so far this year, so if anyone can stop the bleeding, it’s probably him. Cueto faced the Reds once last year in Cincinnati, though, and gave up 6 runs in 5 innings of work.

The Reds have Scott Feldman getting the start, who could really use the run support we’ve seen in the rest of this series.

Go Reds!