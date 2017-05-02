Pirates at Reds, Game 2: Preview/Predictions Thread

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

7:10 PM ET

Tyler Glasnow vs. Scott Feldman

Well, last night was pretty fun! Seven strong innings from a starter, then a walk off? A Billy Walk Off?? I’ll take it.

Tonight, the Reds will face top prospect Tyler Glasnow, who’s had a very rough go of it so far this season, though Reds fans can certainly relate to that. In his first start of the season, the Reds smacked him around for five runs in only 1.2 innings pitched. Things haven’t gotten a lot better since, most recently giving up three earned in 3.1 against the Cubs.

Glasnow certainly has the stuff, but it just hasn’t clicked for him in the majors yet. He’d fit right in on this Reds roster!

Scott Feldman gave up four earned and five walks against the Brewers his last time out, lasting only five innings. He’s otherwise been pretty solid, owning a 3.25 ERA in five starts this season, though he’s only gone six or more innings twice. I’m sure the Reds would like to see a few more innings pitched from the veteran right-hander.

Feldman, having spent much of his career in the American League, has only faced Pittsburgh two other times.