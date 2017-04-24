Reds at Brewers, Game 1: Preview/Predictions Thread

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

7:40 PM ET

Amir Garrett vs. Matt Garza

The Reds hit the road today after a disappointing 10-game home stand that saw them go 3-7, including losing 3 out of 4 to tonight’s opponent, the Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds will send Amir Garrett to the hill tonight to hopefully get the road trip started off right. Garrett has been one of the major bright spots for the Reds in the early going of 2017. He sports a 1.83 ERA over 19.2 innings and is fresh off a start that saw him strike out 12 Orioles over 7 innings of work against a very power-heavy lineup. The Reds will hope for more of the same from their rookie lefty tonight in Milwaukee.

Apparently Matt Garza, major league pitcher, is apparently still a thing and the Brewers will rely on him to quiet the Reds’ suddenly hot bats. Garza made 19 starts with Milwaukee last season and put up a 4.51 ERA over 101.2 innings of work. He is making 2017 debut tonight against the Reds.

Let’s go Reds! They’re our favorite team!