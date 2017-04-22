Reds vs. Cubs, Game 2: Preview/Predictions Thread

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

1:10 PM ET

Cody Reed vs. Jake Arrieta

So last night was pretty fun.

And then it very abruptly wasn’t.

So the Reds will attempt to get up off the mat this afternoon. Unfortunately, they’ll be facing off against a very familiar foe. Three-hundred and sixty six days ago, Jake Arrieta took the mound at Great American Ball Park and blanked the Reds, both in runs and in hits.

Reds Twitter saw it another way.

The Reds will get another crack at Jake Scarrieta. But maybe Arrieta ain’t so scary this season, as our own Eric Roseberry noted (via Jeff Sullivan) in the series preview just yesterday afternoon.

Arietta may hate Cincinnati, but he sure as heck loves pitching in it. Hopefully the Reds can make him even more miserable.

For the good guys, Cody Reed will get his first start of the season. In 8 innings, Cody Reed has a 0.00 ERA. Yep, that’ll do just fine.

Hopefully his successful run as a reliever will give him the added confidence to put it together as a starter, because the Reds could really use someone to step up and fill the gaping hole that’s been left by all of the tender elbows and sore shoulders in the Reds clubhouse.

Let’s go Reds! I love it when they go!