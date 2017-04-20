Reds fall to Orioles 2-1 in extra innings, lose series

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game

Two pitches into Scott Feldman's Opening Day start with the Cincinnati Reds, I tweeted sarcastically that the early returns on his cheapo signing looked to already be shrewd. He then allowed a homer to Philadelphia Phillies leadoff hitter Cesar Hernandez, which made the initial inane comment shine that much uglier as a would-be metaphor for the upcoming season of the rebuild.

Since those Opening Day bummers, however, Feldman has settled into his role as the veteran of the Reds' pitching corps, and on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles he looked downright dominant.

Feldman allowed a lone run in 7 highly efficient innings pitched, walked nobody, yielded just 4 hits, and struckout 4 in his 86 throws from the mound, and looked plenty capable of being exactly what he was signed to be: not the team's best starter, but a stabilizing force in the middle of the rotation. More of that would be juuust fine.

Honorable Mentions are due to: Joey Votto, who smacked his 5th dinger of the season; Raisel Iglesias, who struck out an absurd 5 batters in his 2 scoreless innings from the bullpen; and Zack Cozart, who cracked another extra base hit (a double).

Key Plays

Baltimore struck first off Feldman, with Jonathan Schoop belting a solo homer just inside the LF foul pole in the Top of the 2nd to put the Reds behind, 1-0.

belting a solo homer just inside the LF foul pole in the Top of the 2nd to put the Reds behind, 1-0. Votto equalized later, however, smashing a towering solo shot of his own over the wall in CF off a Wade Miley breaking ball in the Bottom of the 4th. Game tied, 1-1.

breaking ball in the Bottom of the 4th. Game tied, 1-1. As both offenses stalled, the game moved to extra innings, and the Orioles jumped ahead immediately in the Top of the 10th. Mark Trumbo coaxed a 1-out walk off Blake Wood , and it hauntedafter he moved to 2B on a productive grounder thanks to an RBI single into LF by Hardy that brought him in to score. Reds trailed, 2-1.

coaxed a 1-out walk off , and it hauntedafter he moved to 2B on a productive grounder thanks to an RBI single into LF by Hardy that brought him in to score. Reds trailed, 2-1. After that, Brad Brach mowed through the heart of the Cincinnati order quickly, and Cincinnati lost, 2-1.

Tony Graphanino



Source: FanGraphs

Other Notes