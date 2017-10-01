Reds begin 163-game winning streak, defeat Cubs 3-1

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game

Fresh off of getting knocked around by Milwaukee in his first MLB start, Deck McGuire had one last chance to cap off an otherwise fantastic 2017 for the rookie. Against the Chicago Cubs, he capitalized in a big way. He shut down the NL Central Champions on Sunday by throwing 5 shutout innings, giving up only 2 hits, no walks, and striking out 2. He collected his first MLB win and helped himself out the plate by driving in a run for his first career RBI. Have a trophy, Deck. Hopefully your performance this season can catapult you towards bigger and better things in the future.

Honorable mentions are due to: Joey damn Votto, for having quite the Votto-esque performance by going 2 for 4 with 2 doubles; Adam Duvall, for also going 2 for 4 with 2 doubles while adding a RBI and a run scored; Eugenio Suarez, for going 2 for 4; and Kevin Shackelford, for striking out the side in his only inning of work.

Key Plays

Things were scoreless until the top of the 4th, where the Reds were the first to strike. Joey Votto got things started with a 1-out double to right field. After Votto moved to third on a balk by John Lackey , Adam Duvall brought him in with a double to left. Reds led, 1-0.

The Reds were able to add another in the top of the 5th. Phillip Ervin led off with a single to right and then moved to third on a double by Tucker Barnhart. That brought up Deck McGuire, who collected his first career RBI on a groundout to short. Reds led, 2-0.

The scoring continued for the Reds in the top of the 6th. Duvall doubled to left with 1 out and then moved to third on a single by Eugenio Suarez. Scooter Gennett then came up and grounded a single into right to score Duvall. Reds led, 3-0.

Raisel Iglesias came on in the top of the 9th for his final appearance of the season. It took him only 5 pitches to get three outs, but unfortunately the 3rd pitch ended up in the batter’s eye in center as Albert Almora Jr. smoked a 1-0 pitch for a solo shot. But that is all the Cubs could muster as the Reds won, 3-1.

Tony Graphanino

Other Notes

BK mentioned this earlier in the preview, but thank you all for your participation and for generally just being plain awesome this season. The Red Reporter community is one of the best out there and it makes seasons like this one much more tolerable. You guys keep coming back each day as the losses pile up and continue to create great conversation and discussion, and for that I am thankful. Stay tuned throughout the off-season as we try and keep everyone updated on Reds news, trades, signings, and whatever else might come their way as we head into 2018.

The Reds, for the 3rd year in a row, will have a top-5 pick in the draft as they will pick 5th in 2018.

The Cubs did a nice gesture during the game today, as they honored Bronson Arroyo with a scoreboard graphic and a standing ovation. Arroyo is set to retire after the season.

Joey Votto doubles. He's been on base 320 times, setting a new team record, besting Joey Votto (2015). On base in 32 straight, 150 of 162 — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) October 1, 2017